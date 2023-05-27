This Gorgeous stunner was awarded Best of the Lake 2022. Private gated home on over an acre of land. Magnificent custom home was completed in 2020. Chef's kitchen with Wolf appliances, Sub zero, walk in pantry with second fridge, massive island with eat in breakfast area. Primary suite on the main level with luxury bathroom featuring wall towel warmer, radiant floor heating, ceiling heater and programable shower jets. Four well appointed guest suites on the upper level. Billard/Bonus room with bar area. Theatre room with extraordinary surround sound system. Superb heated infinity pool and spa. Extensive Savant smart home system that controls the entire home from your phone (or 3 inwall mounted iPads): lights, TV's, surround sound, security, etc. Even the garages are impressive in this home with hvac, speakers, TV's, storage and full golf simulator in one of the bays! Grandfathered 60 ft boat ramp. Lovely dock with boat and jet ski lifts. See the feature sheet for all of the specifics!