Step inside this exquisite waterside estate exuding elegance and style throughout. Entertain guests in the lakeside pool house, featuring foldaway doors on 3 sides, a stone fireplace, and vaulted wood ceiling - the perfect space to enjoy refreshing cocktails with friends while taking in the sensational lake views. Other impeccable features of this home include a slate roof, an expansive wine cellar, a complete workout room, elevator, and circular driveway accented by a beautiful, tiered fountain & stunning rose bushes. Relax by the resort style pool & spa or in your covered outdoor living spaces that include a full outdoor bar and kitchen. Inside, you’ll find such stunning features as a custom pub style bar, billiard room, theatre, gourmet kitchen, scullery, keeping room, 2 offices & luxurious owner's suite. Surrounded by amazing outdoor living spaces, lush landscaping, and beautiful Lake Norman views, this home is truly one-of-a-kind. Smart home with security & whole house generator.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $5,650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 13-21. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
Church starts women’s group
*Offer has been accepted* Situated on nearly 1 acre in Rowan County! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and plenty of living space with over 1500 square feet…
LONG RANGE SUNSET VIEWS OF LAKE NORMAN! STUNNING HOME right off the Langtree exit! Privately located in the premier community of COVE KEY! COV…
- Updated
A statewide mask mandate will lapse Friday, but Gov. Roy Cooper said the state strongly encourages North Carolinians to follow the latest advi…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 18-24.