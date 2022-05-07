 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $510,000

Beautiful like-new 5 bedroom 4 bath home w/ community access to Lake Norman. Welcoming & spacious with lots of natural light and airy open floor plan. You will not want for space in this well laid out home. It also features the sought out additional bedroom down w/ adjacent full bath. Pretty white & gray kitchen w/glass front cabinets, granite, double ovens & walk in pantry. You will most certainly enjoy the gorgeous NC weather from the deck & the amazing extended patio w/ fire pit. Make your way upstairs to find the owners suite w/ tray ceiling & large bathroom featuring glass shower, garden tub & huge WIC. Owners suite has nice privacy as 3 other bedrooms are down the hall along with 2 full baths. Established landscaping to include small raised garden & fruit trees. Community pool & playground just a short walk away. Washer and dryer convey to buyer as gifts.

