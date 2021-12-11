 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $514,900

Welcome Home to this Better Than New Immaculate home filled with tons of upgrades in desirable Atwater Landing. From the covered front porch, you enter into a welcoming Foyer and Family Room with high ceilings. With plenty of space and open floor plan on the main floor you never have to go upstairs. This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home gives you tons of options. On the main floor, you will find the primary bedroom and en-suite with oversized tiled shower and walk-in closet with custom shelving. The gourmet kitchen offers a double oven, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, granite counters, & bar area perfect for entertaining. The covered back patio and large paver patio area is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing and enjoying the outdoors surrounded by a vinyl privacy fence. Home has a tankless gas water heater located in the oversized garage. Atwater Landing amenities include 5 lane lap pool with kiddie pool, walking trails, bocce ball, clubhouse w/ fitness room, and lake access.

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary “Get Back” runs for nearly eight hours and the only real criticism you can make is that it doesn't last longer. For dabblers and other newcomers, it's a prime introduction. For the Beatles fanatic, and we are a vast and obsessive community, every moment offers some kind of revelation or random pleasure, along with glimpses of what was to come and what might have been.

