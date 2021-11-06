GORGEOUS HOME! GREAT LOCATION! Like new home that shows like a model! 5BR, 4BA w/bedroom on the main. Walk into this open and airy home and immediately notice the attention to detail with the wainscoting in the DR. Butlers pantry connects the DR and kitchen. Kitchen is open to the Great room-perfect for entertaining! Chef's kitchen features a 5 burner gas cooktop, large working island w/seating, stainless appliances and eating area that overlooks the outdoor patio/outdoor kitchen. Great room has fireplace with shiplap to accent/speakers. Bedroom on the main with full bath. Upper level has a large loft and 4 BR's. Primary BR is large w/tray ceiling. Ensuite bath w/dual sinks, soaking tub, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. 2 BR's connect with jack-n-jill bath. Other bedroom has ensuite bath that exits to the hallway. Extended patio in back with outdoor grill/griddle/burner. Fenced yard. Nest thermostats. This home is a must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $524,900
