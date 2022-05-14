Absolutely perfect Two-story home in desirable Atwater Landing lake access community on rare flat lot that backs up to green space. Two story entry showcasing rod iron staircase and formal dining room. Open kitchen to family room with gas FP. 1st floor guest room suite and full bath. Large bonus room can double as a 5th bed. Gorgeous primary bath w/tile shower and semi-frameless shower enclosure. Upgrades Galore! Gourmet kitchen-stainless double ovens, gas cooktop, castled cabinetry w/base pull outs and granite. Hardwood floors in downstairs living areas and ceramic tile and granite counters in all bathrooms. Tankless water heater, deluxe two-piece crown, wainscoting, cased windows, 5" baseboards and tray ceiling. Lake Front Community; enjoy a resort feel where you live! Lake Norman access via community Paddle board launch, fish and other fun lake activities. This home is a short distance to the Pool & clubhouse, gym and park.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $529,000
