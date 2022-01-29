5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $540,000

Here’s your chance to own this amazing home with a Farmhouse flare boasting 5 bedrooms and 4 BATHS with main level bedroom, your guests with feel instantly welcome as the enter thru fabulous wood flooring, Family Room with cozy gas log fireplace, Multiple eating areas with Dining, Breakfast and Island style kitchen with Breakfast Bar has gas cooktop and double oven for every chef’s dream, Butler's Pantry, drop zone off the garage, Owner’s suite with tray ceiling, dual walk-in closets and spa-like bath with soaking tub, dedicated shower and private toilet, Jack and Jill design too plus a spacious loft! Enjoy your time outdoors out on the rocking chair front porch or relaxing on the back screened in porch! All conveniently located close to Lowes Corp Office and beautiful Downtown Mooresville in a quiet community with amenities featuring Pool, Recreation and Sidewalks. Don’t Miss it!