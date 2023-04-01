Back on Market. Buyers job transfer fell through. This beautiful 1.5 Story Lakewalk home is so nice. Its one of my favorite floor plans in Lakewalk. As you enter the home it opens up to a large kitchen and living area, perfect of entertaining, yet still feels like home with an almost bungalow feel. With 3 bedrooms on the main floor and two larger bedrooms upstairs there's plenty for room for a growing family and Lakewalk is the perfect place for that! Lakewalk is a very active, lake front community with lots of amenities and its convenient to everything! Make sure to add this one to your list! It checks al boxes.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $540,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
International travel is back in a big way in 2023 and while the heightened demand and impending peak summer travel season mean higher prices, …
Baylor’s decision to let Kim Mulkey walk across the states lines over to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is the rare instance where it’s perfectly rea…
Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.
Seven large great white sharks have converged off North Carolina, according to satellite trackers monitored by the nonprofit OCEARCH.
Alignments such as this one appear every few years or so, and much of it will be visible to the naked eye.