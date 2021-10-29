5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $549,000

Completely renovated, with stunning features. This property will not last long! Pool with built in spa, on a wooded private lot!
A Claremont man was killed in a wreck Saturday on N.C. 150 at Pinnacle Lane near Mooresville.
Chloe Elise Welborn was crowned Mooresville Senior High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at the homecoming game. Welborn received the honor on O…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
A Mooresville man wanted on warrants from Cabarrus County was arrested Monday after a stop by an Iredell County sheriff’s deputy, Sheriff Darr…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 14-20. L…
Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whit…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 10-16.
The Lowe’s YMCA’s Lightning swim team has been selected as the NC Swimming Club of the Year for 2021 Small Team Division. This marks the secon…
