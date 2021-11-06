 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $550,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $550,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $550,000

This is IT! Stunning 5 bedroom home in Trillium with dreamy outdoor oasis and waterview! Fenced backyard boasts large paver patio with water feature, lighting, firepit, and gas grill hookup. Surround sound throughout main level and outside with Alexa. Kitchen features large island with breakfast bar, 5 burner gas cooktop, wall oven, and glass front accent cabinets. Main floor guest room and full bath. Office with french doors. Huge loft welcomes you to the upstairs with 4 additional bedrooms and 3 baths. Spacious primary suite with tray ceiling, tons of natural light, dual walk in closets plus linen. Primary Bath has dual sinks, large soaking tub, and walk in shower. Highly desirable location close to shopping, restaurants, and schools.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics