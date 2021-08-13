 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $559,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $559,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $559,000

Beautiful corner lot, nice spacious home. Great private deck from living room. Inviting kitchen with granite countertops, desk area and wet bar. Two staircases to access upstairs with large bonus room/5th bedroom. Neighborhood has lake access, pool and tennis courts. Great location. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and interstate. Home is currently under construction for complete interior remodel. New paint throughout, new flooring through whole home, new cabinets through entire home, new fixtures, new interior doors and back sliding glass door.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics