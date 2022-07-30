5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $559,900

Welcome Home! This spacious, like-new home in the desirable Stafford at Langtree is just a 5-minute drive to downtown Mooresville, so you'll definitely want to see it! The main level is home to a spacious, open-concept living area and huge eat-in kitchen with center island. A guest bedroom and full bath rest on this level, as well as a two-car attached garage. Upstairs, a loft with lots of natural light awaits. To your left, three spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms and the laundry area. The oversized primary suite completes the upper level with its two large walk-in closets, and stunning private bath. This en-suite bath has a separate tub and shower, large vanity with dual sinks, and beautiful subway tile design. Don't miss this opportunity, stop by today!