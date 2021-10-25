5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $575,000

Built in 2014, this Mooresville two-story home offers granite countertops, and a two-car garage.
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
Chloe Elise Welborn was crowned Mooresville Senior High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at the homecoming game. Welborn received the honor on O…
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
A Mooresville man was arrested in connection with a robbery of medication and break-ins at two local businesses, the Mooresville Police Depart…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 14-20. L…
A Mooresville man faces three counts of murder and one of first-degree arson from a July incident in which three bodies were found after a fire on Loram Drive in Troutman.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 10-16.
As Gavin Schmidt and his father began moving his collection of Halloween decorations out of the house and into the driveway, cars began slowin…
They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This is true and can also be life changing or lifesaving when it comes to your healt…
Pine Lake Prep’s girls golf team claimed the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A/ West Regional championship Monday at the C…
