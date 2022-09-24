 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $590,000

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath cul-de-sac home in The Farms, Phase 6. Professionally landscape with mature river birch in front and back yard. Fenced backyard with screened in porch and custom stone patio and pergola. Well maintained with upgraded light fixtures, ceiling fans, cabinet and door hardware. Original owner.

