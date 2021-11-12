 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $599,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $599,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $599,000

This fascinating historic house has been in the same family for four generations! Opportunities like this only come once in a lifetime! Constructed with real 2x4's this home has original hard wood floors, rare and valuable wormy chestnut wood trim, crown molding, baseboards, built-in cabinets and tall ceilings. Fireplaces in studio, living room and den/library. Beautiful brick arches, exposed beams, secluded and private back yard with custom made playground, circular drive with extra parking space, large detached garage with workshop, fenced area, garden plot with grapes and more. Unfinished basement and third floor offer future expansion potential. Located near dynamic downtown Mooresville and convenient to locally owned restaurants, specialty shops, micro-breweries, food truck festivals and parks with outdoor concerts. Enjoy Mooresville's small town charm, nearby Lake Norman or a short commute to Charlotte. This property will make a great family home or perhaps a bed and breakfast?

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics