Privacy & luxury are defined in this extraordinary waterfront estate home perched along the shore of Lake Norman, capturing magnificent views from 650 feet of shoreline on 6 ½ wooded acres. Enter thru the gated entry w/stone columns onto your private street & follow your long winding driveway thru the trees to your 5 bedroom custom home, encompassing 3 ½ floors, all overflowing w/modern high-end finishes. elegant lakeside great room with silver travertine surrounded fireplace & French doors that take you to the covered loggia. Chef’s gourmet kitchen w/quartzite eat-in island, La Canche 8 burner range with hood & Caesar stone counters. Scullery w/2nd dishwasher, microwave drawer, Wolf steam oven & wine fridge. Sunroom/living porch featuring La Cantina retractable doors, wood burning fireplace, Lynx grill, & Wolf warming drawer, sitting & dining areas. Awake to sparkling lake views from the main level owner’s retreat w/gas wall fireplace set in marble tile accent wall & access to loggia.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $6,750,000
