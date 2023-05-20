This charming two-story home is located in the highly desired Stafford at Langtree neighborhood. The exterior of the home boasts a beautiful partial brick exterior and a lush lawn with a fenced in backyard. Inside, you’ll find a gorgeous 2-story foyer, guest suite and full bath, formal dining, breakfast nook and open concept living area with a cozy fireplace and vinyl plank wood floors. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, wall oven and an island perfect for entertaining. The second floor boasts four bedrooms, including the primary suite and a spa-like ensuite with an upgraded frameless shower, and a separate soaking tub. A loft and laundry room complete this level. The spacious backyard with a rear covered porch is great for for outdoor entertaining. Community Pool. OVER $80,000 in BUILDER UPGRADES! Conveniently nestled between the town of Davidson and downtown Mooresville. Near Lowes Corporate, Hospitals, and I77 w/ an easy commute.