AMAZING WATER VIEWS AND DEEDED BOATSLIP. Are you looking for tranquil water views of Lake Norman & lake living? Look no more. Home is in the highly sought after neighborhood of Harbor Cove w/ 4/5 bedrooms. Guest room, full bath, dining rm & study/office on the main level with primary bdroom, 2 secondary bdrms, a 4th room that can either be a large bdrm or a bonus rm upstairs. Your boatslip is just a short walk or golf cart ride & located near Eddie's. New 34x16 stamped concrete patio, rip rap at the lake, high grade ceramic gas fireplace and coming soon...new 8ft and 5ft sliding glass doors to provide the new owners easy access to the huge patio and the covered porch. The sliders will offer even better views of the lake. Community features include pool situated lake front, lake access to launch paddle boards & kayaks, sidewalks, active social committee offering celebrations/activities throughout the year & boat storage for lease. HURRY! This won't last long.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $639,000
