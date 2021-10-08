5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $650,000

BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO NO FAULT OF THE SELLER * BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT HOME*DEEDED BOAT SLIP AT WALKING DISTANCE* WELL APPOINTED* VOLUME CEILINGS *FRENCH DOORS INTO OFFICE* THEATER ROOM W/EQUIPMENT & ACOUSTIC CEILING *SURROUND SOUND IN GR RM W/EQUIPMENT *KITCHEN HAS NEWER SS APPLIANCES * WALKIN PANTRY* REFINISHED HARDWOODS*FRESH PAINT* SOME NEW CARPET* LARGE REC ROOM* HOBBY ROOM W/ REFRIGERATOR * MAIN BR QUARTERS SPACIOUS, JETTED TUB, HUGE WALKIN CLOSET * NETWORK SYSTEM * WATER FILTRATION* NEW WATER HEATER* SPACIOUS UNFINISHED AREA IN BASEMENT WITH DBL DOORS TO THE OUTSIDE* PRIVATE YARD* IRRIGATION SYSTEM*INVISIBLE FENCE *2 YR HVAC UPSTAIRS * ALL APPLIANCES CONVEY INCLUDING W & D * READY FOR QUICK CLOSING! * 10-15 MINUTES TO "EVERYTHING", SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, MOVIES, I-77 & MORE, AWESOME LOCATION!! * SELLER WILL LOOK AT ALL OFFERS AFTER 5 PM THURSDAY.