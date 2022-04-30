FORMER MODEL HOME with 5 bedrooms, a loft, a billiard room and the perfect lot that backs up to the trees in a highly desired neighborhood. OVER $40K IN SOLAR! Walk from the front porch into the foyer and dining room. The butler’s pantry connects the dining room to the impressive kitchen and open concept that flows into the family room and breakfast nook area. Large walk-in pantry and oversized kitchen island with seating. This spacious home includes a first-floor guest suite and bath. Upstairs you will find a loft, primary bedroom, laundry room and the 3 remaining bedrooms – all with connected baths. The elegant primary bedroom features dual walk—in closets, dual vanities, a large walk-in shower and soaking tub. 3rd floor is the perfect spot for a pool table, movie room, playroom, or office. Entertain on the rear covered porch that overlooks the private backyard. The community features a clubhouse and pool for summer fun. SEE VIRTUAL TOUR!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $675,000
