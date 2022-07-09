Move in ready over 4000ft home in the amenity packed Lake Walk community. Upgraded from the builder options with additions such as engineered hardwoods on main level, designer light fixture selection throughout, custom kitchen island and pantry, extended paver patio with added pergola and side yard garden. First floor has designated office space and full bedroom/bathroom. Grand entry with two story foyer and millwork into dining room with ceiling accents. Large rooms and spaces is an ongoing theme for the home. Upstairs huge loft/bonus area to separate bedrooms and has more added millwork. Lake view can be seen from the upstairs of the home. Master suite with double door entry and large sitting room. Full his/hers closets into the master bath featuring a garden tub. Walk to the dedicated neighborhood lake access with gazebo and steps into Lake Norman to launch your paddle sports. Neighborhood features walking trails to playground, large community pool, dog park, and pickleball courts.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $695,000
