5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $695,000

Sought after home in established Templeton Bay neighborhood, a beautiful, and peaceful, wooded atmosphere minutes from Lake Norman. Conveniently located off of I-77 close to dining, shopping including Iredell taxes and schools. Low HOA fees include and dry boat storage. This private lot boasts great privacy as the backyard backs-up to woods (due to community utility area no one will ever build behind you) The open floor plan allows for a lots of natural light. Five bedrooms upstairs and a generous bonus room. 4 Miles from All Seasons Marina and 26 Miles from Uptown Charlotte.