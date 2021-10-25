5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $699,900

 Skip to main content
Elegant brick home situated on over an acre of tranquil park like property that backs to woods. Beautifully appointed five bedroom home in sought after Shavenders Bluff neighborhood that features a pool, walking trail, sandy beach on Lake Norman with canoe/paddle board storage, a community boat ramp & dry boat storage directly across the street for easy lake access. Main level boasts recently finished hardwood floors, custom molding, open floor plan, large chefs kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, vaulted great room w/ stone gas fire place. Primary bedroom is located on main floor w/ his & hers closets. Main level has a split floor plan w/ two additional guest bedrooms & full bath. The second level includes two more bedrooms and a bonus room. Roof was replaced in 2014 & hot water heater 2017. The home has a central vac as well as an irrigation system.

