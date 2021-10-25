Elegant brick home situated on over an acre of tranquil park like property that backs to woods. Beautifully appointed five bedroom home in sought after Shavenders Bluff neighborhood that features a pool, walking trail, sandy beach on Lake Norman with canoe/paddle board storage, a community boat ramp & dry boat storage directly across the street for easy lake access. Main level boasts recently finished hardwood floors, custom molding, open floor plan, large chefs kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, vaulted great room w/ stone gas fire place. Primary bedroom is located on main floor w/ his & hers closets. Main level has a split floor plan w/ two additional guest bedrooms & full bath. The second level includes two more bedrooms and a bonus room. Roof was replaced in 2014 & hot water heater 2017. The home has a central vac as well as an irrigation system.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
- Updated
Chloe Elise Welborn was crowned Mooresville Senior High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at the homecoming game. Welborn received the honor on O…
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
- Updated
A Mooresville man was arrested in connection with a robbery of medication and break-ins at two local businesses, the Mooresville Police Depart…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 14-20. L…
- Updated
A Mooresville man faces three counts of murder and one of first-degree arson from a July incident in which three bodies were found after a fire on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 10-16.
As Gavin Schmidt and his father began moving his collection of Halloween decorations out of the house and into the driveway, cars began slowin…
They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This is true and can also be life changing or lifesaving when it comes to your healt…
Pine Lake Prep’s girls golf team claimed the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A/ West Regional championship Monday at the C…