5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $699,900

Beautiful Brick Home located in a private resort style community, featuring walking trails to the private community beach, pool, dock and boat house storage. 5 Bedroom 3 Bath, situated on a beautiful 1.05 Acre lot, with unbuilt land directly behind it and to the left, truly a serene landscape. This Home has hardwood floors, new carpet in Master, has many upgrades, including SS Appliances, Newer roof (2014), newer Hot Water heater (2017), IGS, & Central Vac.