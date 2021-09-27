$20k price cut! NO HOA! Highly sought after home on Cul de Sac with sidewalk. Hardwood floors on main. House is Super Sized with 10' ceilings on main. 9' ceilings upstairs, and 8' garage doors. If you love to cook this gourmet kitchen is for you; featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, double oven, 42" high cabinets, breakfast nook, and walk in pantry. Large terrace upstairs perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the view. Walk out patio on main accessible from master, kitchen, and family room. Master bedroom is located on main floor and features extra large bathroom with jetted tub and walk in closet. Secondary bedroom/office on main can be home office. Also features 600sf game room and family room both with built in surround sound speakers. Patio and terrace are wired for additional speakers. Lake Norman is within 300 yds. and public boat launch is within 2 miles. Area schools are part of IB, Blue Ribbon, and STEM rated school systems.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $729,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. …
- Updated
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the garden center of Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville.
- Updated
A 27-year-old man was shot in the back in the parking lot of Walmart, 169 Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville, on Sunday.
Lake Norman High School students were sent home early today due to a skunk in the building.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
The Mooresville Tribune sent out questions to the candidates for Mooresville's Board of Commissioners at-large seat. The candidates were asked what they believe the biggest issues Mooresville faces and how it can address the town's growth.
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
Making great progress: Dual immersion program preparing Mooresville students for multi-global society
On a rainy Tuesday morning, Tamara Bravo’s kindergarten class at Park View Elementary School sat in a semi-circle on a colorful rug gathered a…
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Mooresville Board of Commissioner Barbara Whittington confirmed Tuesday she will not seek reelection next year to represent the town’s Ward 3.…