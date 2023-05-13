Fairfax is an exclusive enclave of just 10 homes on a cul-de-sac, located on the highly sought after Brawled School Peninsula. The Millstone II is an open & airy floorplan that lives large. Gourmet Kitchen with Large Walk-In Pantry and Oversized Dining. Open to the 2-Story Great Room. Flows perfectly for entertaining or everyday living. Office & Private Guest Suite on the main level. Second floor Primary Suite & 3 Spacious Secondary Bedrooms. 3-Car Garage & Large Flat, Fenced Rear Yard.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $759,900
