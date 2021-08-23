Former model home with beautiful open floor plan - hardwoods, soaring ceilings and spacious rooms abound! This home has a fantastic layout and a private, level backyard with seasonal water views. The kitchen is truly the heart of this home, with easy access to the extra large living and dining room, perfect for entertaining. The 2 story sun filled great room is anchored around a fireplace wall with built-ins. The super sized primary bedroom and bath with custom tile work is conveniently located on the main floor as well as another bedroom and bath, which would make a terrific guest suite or work from home study or "Zoom" room! Upstairs several more spacious bedrooms surround an open loft. Don't forget the absolutely fabulous bonus room - billiards, play space, movie room with surround - it would all fit! Central vac and music/intercom system too. The upstairs rear balcony is the perfect spot to enjoy the seasonal water views over the lake. Enjoy walks along the lake. Private, yet convenient to everything!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $765,000
