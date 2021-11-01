5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $775,000

Well designed, open floor plan home with the space and outdoor living you've been looking for! Perfect for hosting large parties during the holidays! / Greeted by a Light Filled, 2-story Foyer / Eat-in Kitchen features a Sprawling Island, Beautiful Granite Countertops, Bar Top Seating & Breakfast Area with Vaulted Ceiling / Large Great Room with Gas Fireplace / Formal Dining Room / Sitting Room / Secondary Bedroom with Full Bath on the Main Level / Elegant Crown Moulding / Convenient Front & Back Staircases / Oversized Primary Bedroom featuring 2 Large Closets & En Suite with Dual Sinks, Soaking Tub & Walk-in Shower / The Huge Bonus Room with Beautiful Wood Floors & Vaulted Ceiling is the Perfect Hangout Spot for all ages / Relax in the Cozy Screened Porch with Gas Fireplace / Stamped Concrete Patio with Hot Tub overlooks the Peaceful Stone Waterfall / Large Fenced Backyard / Neighborhood Playground & Lake Norman Day Dock is just a Stones Throw Away