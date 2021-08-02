NO HOA! Highly sought after home on Cul de Sac with sidewalk. Hardwood floors mostly on main. House is Super Sized with 10' ceilings on main. 9' ceilings upstairs, and 8' garage doors. Gourmet kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, double oven, 42" high cabinets, breakfast nook, and walk in pantry. Large terrace upstairs perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the view. Walk out patio on main accessible from master, kitchen, and family room. Master bedroom is located on main floor and features extra large bathroom with jetted tub and walk in closet. Secondary bedroom on main floor. Also features 600sf game room and family room both with built in surround sound speakers. Patio and terrace are wired for additional speakers. Lake Norman is within 300 yds. and public boat launch is within 2 miles. Area schools are part of IB, Blue Ribbon, and STEM rated school systems.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $779,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
Phaedra Pistone of Mooresville was recently crowned Mrs. US Continental after a weekend competition in Stuart, Florida.
A fatal fire is under investigation on Loram Drive, near Troutman Tuesday night.
- Updated
A Mooresville teacher has been charged with soliciting photos of a 15-year-old girl through SnapChat.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
An abandoned vehicle found in a field lead to the arrests of five people on a wide array of larceny and other charges.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 13-21. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
The Iredell County Agricultural Fair will return this year after canceling in 2020 due to COVID-19.
- Updated
A statewide mask mandate will lapse Friday, but Gov. Roy Cooper said the state strongly encourages North Carolinians to follow the latest advi…