5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $835,000

Spacious multi-generational home w/ 2nd living quarters on 1.38 acres w/ 10 ft ceilings. Tucked back for privacy, this Energy Star Certified home has over $175K in upgrades. Gorgeous dining room plus a butler’s pantry that flows into kitchen. Modern white cabinets, gas range & island overlook the soaring 2 story family room w/ a gas fireplace. 1st floor master w/ 80” semi-frameless glass shower, soaking tub, 2 separate vanities & WIC. 1st floor office, laundry room & powder room. Upstairs boasts a large loft plus 3 beds, 2 full baths & lots of storage. Second living quarters in the fully finished basement w/ private entrance (ideal in-law suite) features a 800+ sq ft family room plus 1 bedroom, 1 bath, an exercise room & workshop. Private exterior entrance makes the perfect in-law suite complete with a bedroom (2nd master) and full bathroom. Ready for buyer to add a pool; septic company has viewed septic permit & verified it can fit a pool. Lots of community amenities and low taxes!

