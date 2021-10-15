Stunning FULL BRICK home with total over 6200sq ft with fully heated and cooled basement that has 1365sq ft finished and 1020sq ft heated/cooled not finished, as well as 10ft ceilings. 5 bedroom 4 1/2 baths on quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Bells Crossing Neighborhood. One of very few with level cleared back yard that has room for a pool ready to go with no septic in the way! Open floor plan, Chef's Kitchen with Island that seats 7+ and 42" cabinets with Soft Close doors/Drawers, 10ft ceilings and 8ft doors throughout main floor with 2 story Living room filled with windows and Natural Light and features Gas Log fireplace. Whole house water softener and filtration system with reverse osmosis. Yard irrigation system, security system, 3 car garage, unique hidden secret room with vault door entry. Energy star certified. Home includes adjacent lot totaling ~1.6 usable acres! Community offers pool, club house, playground, picnic pavilion, tennis and basketball courts. Virtual tour:https://www.hommati.com/3DTour-AerialVideo/unbranded/151-Campanile-Dr-Mooresville-NC--HPI7835864
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 30-Oct.…
Candidates running for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education met Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Democ…
- Updated
Inlaid into the sidewalks of Main Street in Downtown Mooresville is an ever-growing group of some of the most recognizable names in the sport …
- Updated
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
- Updated
Lake Norman High School celebrated homecoming on Oct. 1. Activities included crowning of the senior queen, senior king and junior, sophomore a…
- Updated
A Statesville pastor was arrested for a second time on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
If you hoped grocery stores this fall and winter would look like they did in the Before Times, with limitless options in the snack, drink, candy and frozen foods aisles, get ready for some disappointing news.
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
In celebration of Fire Safety Month in October, the preschool at Vanderburg United Methodist Church collected snacks and drinks for the firefi…