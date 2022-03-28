5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $879,000

Stunning 5 bd, 4.5 ba, home on .73 acres nestled in the best of both worlds, a peaceful setting to raise a family and still close to all the things that make the Mooresville/Lake Norman area so desirable. Open floor plan, large windows, natural light, space and site lines make it easy to entertain family and friends. Main level includes 2 story great room w/surround sound and gas fireplace, remodeled kitchen w/SS appliances, upgraded Bosch gas cooktop and wall oven, quartz counter tops, new paint and backsplash, formal dining and office/living room, hardwood floors and custom moldings. Spacious and relaxing main primary bdrm w/premium ensuite and custom tiled shower, main private guest bdrm w/ensuite. Upper level has 3 large secondary bedrooms, 2 J&J baths, and bonus room w/wet bar. Oversized 3 car side load garage. Outdoors is 3 season fun w/heated swimming pool, deck, terrace, fenced back yard to entertain or just relax. Beautiful views year round. Boat storage lot included w/HOA.