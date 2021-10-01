Stunning FULL BRICK home with total over 6200sq ft with fully heated and cooled basement that has 1365sq ft finished and 1020sq ft heated/cooled not finished, as well as 10ft ceilings with "Superior" leak proof foundation walls. 5 bedroom 4 1/2 baths on quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Bells Crossing Neighborhood. One of very few with level cleared back yard that has room for a pool ready to go with no septic in the way! Open floor plan, Chef's Kitchen with Island that seats 7+ and 42" cabinets with Soft Close doors/Drawers, 10ft ceilings and 8ft doors throughout main floor with 2 story Living room filled with Natural Light and features Gas Log fireplace. Whole house water softener and filtration system with reverse osmosis. Yard irrigation system, security system, 3 car garage, unique hidden secret room with vault door entry. Energy star certified. Home includes adjacent lot totaling ~1.6 usable acres! Community has pool, club house, playground, tennis, basketball courts. Virtual tour:https://www.hommati.com/3DTour-AerialVideo/unbranded/151-Campanile-Dr-Mooresville-NC--HPI7835864
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $889,000
