5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $899,900

Beautiful large FULL BRICK home with over 6000 sq ft, 5 bedroom 4 1/2 baths on quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Bells Crossing Neighborhood of Mooresville. Open floor plan, Chef's Kitchen with Island that seats 7+ and 42" soft close cabinets,10ft ceilings and 8ft doors throughout main floor. The 2 story Living room is filled with Natural Light and features Gas fireplace. Finished basement with 10ft ceilings has a guest suite that can sleep 5+! Whole house water softener and filtration system with reverse osmosis. Yard irrigation system, security system, 3 car garage, hidden secret room. Energy star certified. Home has 2 adjacent lots with plenty of room for a pool, ~1.6 usable acres! Community has pool, club house, playground, tennis/basketball courts. Basement level=1365 finished sq ft, 1020 heated and cooled unfinished sq ft that can be finished, total 2385 sq ft Virtual tour:https://www.hommati.com/3DTour-AerialVideo/unbranded/151-Campanile-Dr-Mooresville-NC--HPI7835864

