240 Degree Views of Lake Norman w/DEEDED Boat Slip and Boat Lift! This spectacular home features year-round Lake Norman views from almost every room! Boasting over 3800 square feet, this home is perfect for entertaining your family and guests as it features multiple entertainment areas throughout, both up & downstairs! Outside, two recently painted back decks and oversized screened porch with new screens/doors are perfect for lounging and enjoying all that Lake Norman has to offer. This 5 BR/3.5BA home with additional bonus room boasts all new paint, ALL NEW windows, new gutters, crown molding, and so much more! Stamped concrete driveway leads to 3-car garage w/gorgeous wooden garage doors and workshop. So much storage! Spacious kitchen with breakfast area receives beautiful natural light ALL day! Primary bedroom overlooking lake opens up to additional study/office area w/fireplace and HUGE master closet! Soaking tub & dual vanities. See attachments for full upgrade list!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $900,000
