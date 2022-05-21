 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $950,000

Gorgeous 2 story home w/ endless upgrades. Step inside & fall in love w/ the 2-story foyer, soaring 10 ft ceilings & the impressive dining room. The family room is centered around the stacked stone gas fireplace & overlooks the kitchen – complete w/ pristine white cabinets, a built-in Thermador fridge, commercial grade Kitchen-aid gas cooktop, custom range hood, double ovens & a large island w/ seating. The 1st floor also boasts a full guest suite w/ attached bath (perfect 2nd master). Upstairs you will find an oversized loft w/ hardwood floors. The master bath has a semi-frameless glass shower, dual vanities & custom built-in closet system. Additional 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & laundry upstairs. Step into the backyard oasis w/ travertine pavers, fireplace & hot tub. Professionally landscaped & fenced yard w/ a shed, and standby generator. Ready for a pool (septic permit shows approved proposed 40 ft pool). Rare find 3 car garage w/ 1,000+ sq ft & storage. Low Taxes.

