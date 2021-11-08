3 story custom home w/one of the most private lots in the Farms! DR w/wainscoting. 2 story GR w/ fireplace. GR open to kitchen-great for entertaining. Chef's kitchen features 4 brnr gas cooktop, bosch dishwasher, farmhouse sink & keeping room off of it w/built-in desk. Eating area overlooks the priv back yard. Master on main w/tray ceiling & walk-out to deck. Ensuite w/jetted tub, dual sinks, walk-in shower, lrg closet w/organizers, linen closet. Upper lvl has 3 BR's, 2 connect w/jack-n-jill bath. 3rd BR has ensuite. Oversized bonus w/reading nook & 5 knee doors to access attic storage. Lower lvl has exercise rm w/closet. 5th BR/office & seating by window. TV rm w/wet bar, kegerator, wine fridge, recreation/pool table rm w/lrg closet. Huge work rm w/double door to outside. Unfinished stor rm. Central Vac. 2021 exterior paint. 2021 75 gal water htr, 2021 lwr lvl AC unit-upgraded compressor. Nest controls. Commons area behind back, no one can build to side or front. Remote septic.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $999,000
-
- Updated
