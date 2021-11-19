5 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $514,500

Great Stonewater transitional home located in Mount Holly featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,525 sq. ft. of living space. The first floor features an open floor plan with dramatic 2-story entry/great room, lots of natural light, and primary bedroom with spectacular closet storage. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, microwave/oven, modern refrigerator, and loads of cabinet space. This beautiful home boasts a bonus room/office upstairs perfect for WFH or home-school, and downstairs bedroom and bathroom for the convenience of out-of-town guests or multigenerational living. The home sits on .94 acres w/ private back yard with opportunity for new owner to clear out additional trees to expand outdoor entertainment space. During the summer, entertain on the back deck or head over to the community center for the pool or down the street for lake access. This waterfront community is convenient to Uptown, sports, and nightlife. Make this home yours!