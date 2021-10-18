5 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $599,000

This gorgeous home is located in the highly sought after Stonewater Community, situated on Mountain Island Lake. This 5BD/3BA house with oversized Bonus room has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and bedroom with full bath located downstairs. The kitchen has granite countertops with upgraded stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout all common areas, fresh paint on lower level and upper hallway. The property sits on a spacious corner home site that provides space and privacy. This property is perfect for entertaining friends and family with a large back deck, complete with outdoor kitchen, covered sitting area and decorative concrete patio with fire pit! There is a side load 3 car garage that provides ample parking and storage. Too many features to list!! The community offers a great amenity package with newly renovated clubhouse, pool, boat/RV storage, walking trails, tennis courts, volleyball court and canoe/kayak/paddleboard storage and launch areas!