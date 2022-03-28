Gorgeous Mediterranian Style 5BR 4.5BA home on 2.5 acres in Rockwell, NC. Home is located in a private setting and features amazing quality craftmanship throughout home. On main level you'll find 2 BR, including the Primary Suite with gas fireplace, beautiful spa-like bath & custom built walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen features professional appliances including custom hood and pot-filler faucet over range and large built-in refrigerator. You'll be impressed as soon as you enter the front foyer as you see the beautiful groin vault arches. Upstairs, there are 3 additional bedrooms, a large media room with built in surround sound and wide-plank mahogany wood floors. Lots of storage in the upstairs with a large walk-in attic above the 3-car attached garage. Yard features raised garden beds, a beautiful fig tree, magnolia tree and smoke tree. There are rain barrels behind shed to catch rainwater to water the garden. Yard has plenty of room to add a pool. Home Warranty Included!
5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is honoring his legacy.
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
Credit reporting agencies to wipe out most medical debt, J&J vaccine may have been underestimated, and more COVID news
Equifax, Experian and TransUnion will eliminate billions of dollars from the accounts of consumers who faced unexpected medical bills that they were unable to pay. Plus, a study shows that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine provided lasting immunity at least six months after the shots, and more virus news.
Recent reports from some large U.S. cities indicate dogs are getting sick or dying from a disease normally associated with rats: leptospirosis.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 10-16. …
The Orlando Free Fall tower, which opened in December, rises 430 feet as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the attraction.
Today, The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newsp…
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a s…
The content of what students in Iredell-Statesville Schools have available to them in the libraries was the focus for much of Monday’s board m…