5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,895

Newly remodeled 5BR/3.5BA home near to downtown Salisbury! Relax on the welcoming rocking chair front porch before enjoying the all new flooring on the first level of the home. Roomy kitchen with island, granite counters and all new stainless steel appliances! Primary bedroom on first level and second level with 3 additional bedrooms on second level. Plenty of room for a home office as well. This spacious home won't last long! NOTE Address recently updated from 604 S Church to 606 S Church. There is a resident benefit package for $25/mo required by the tenant. This program offers many positive benefits like positive credit reporting for on time payments, air filters mailed every 3 months, rewards for gift card can be earned, credits to be used for concierge services, etc.