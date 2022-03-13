***RECENTLY REDUCED! MOTIVATED SELLER*** Take a look at this great historic home, you won't find another place with 5 bedrooms for this price! The property used to be a duplex so you could always make it that way to get some extra income. Need some repairs to take it to its max potential. Sold as-is!
5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $184,900
