Take a look at this great historic home, you won't find another place with 5 bedrooms for this price! The property used to be a duplex so you could always make it that way to get some extra income. Need some repairs to take it to its max potential. Sold as-is!
5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk, two arches over the Rudy Wright bridge, have collapsed.
- Updated
BestCo LLC, a leading manufacturer of innovative over-the-counter pharmaceutical, vitamin, and supplement products, will significantly expand …
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
The sounds of pops and crackles will soon fill the halls of NASCAR Technical Institute as the newest addition to their long list of programs i…
- Updated
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.
- Updated
"We have no indication that anyone survived the crash," the sheriff said.
- Updated
As the clock ticked down to zero, the celebration was already well underway. Lake Norman senior Davis Wagner and a couple of his teammates ran…
- Updated
The boat was covered in Gooseneck barnacles, had lost its mast, and its hull and keel were no longer attached, but its precious cargo was still safe.
Open the front door, pause and soak it in. The view through your Dining Room into the Great Room, with its dramatic vaulted ceiling, raises th…