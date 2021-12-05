Beautiful historic home located in the heart of Fulton Heights! This home offers large living spaces, high ceilings, gorgeous wood floors, original trim, numerous fireplaces, and great lighting! 5BR-2.5BA with 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. The house is positioned on an open corner lot offering .40 of an acre with an attached 2 car garage, covered front porch, and great space outback. Call today with any questions and to schedule your private showing!
5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $289,000
