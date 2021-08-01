5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $300,000

Premier historic neighborhood adjoining Salisbury's award-winning downtown is this West Square Historical home that offers many fabulous opportunities including an indoor swimming pool and Jacuzzi. The Main floor Owners suite with one of the many fireplaces in this home and 4 bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Whole House Generator and High Ceilings! The Main floor living room, dining room, and study can become bedroom #6. The porches and private backyard are truly extended living areas. Easy walk to many shops, many restaurants, theatres, library, Bell Tower Park, and ?a small walk to the new historic Downtown Salisbury right through the West Square Historic District with stately homes and tree-lined streets!