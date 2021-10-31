 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $309,000

5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $309,000

5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $309,000

Beautiful historic home located in the heart of Fulton Heights! This home offers large living spaces, high ceilings, gorgeous wood floors, original trim, numerous fireplaces, and great lighting! 5BR-2.5BA with 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. The house is positioned on an open corner lot offering .40 of an acre with an attached 2 car garage, covered front porch, and great space outback. Call today with any questions and to schedule your private showing!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics