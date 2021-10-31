Beautiful historic home located in the heart of Fulton Heights! This home offers large living spaces, high ceilings, gorgeous wood floors, original trim, numerous fireplaces, and great lighting! 5BR-2.5BA with 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. The house is positioned on an open corner lot offering .40 of an acre with an attached 2 car garage, covered front porch, and great space outback. Call today with any questions and to schedule your private showing!
5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $309,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Claremont man was killed in a wreck Saturday on N.C. 150 at Pinnacle Lane near Mooresville.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
- Updated
Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whit…
A Mooresville man wanted on warrants from Cabarrus County was arrested Monday after a stop by an Iredell County sheriff’s deputy, Sheriff Darr…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
- Updated
Chloe Elise Welborn was crowned Mooresville Senior High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at the homecoming game. Welborn received the honor on O…
- Updated
A federal jury in Charlotte awarded a former top executive with Novant Health Inc. $10 million on Tuesday after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired from his job because he is a white male, court records show.
The Lowe’s YMCA’s Lightning swim team has been selected as the NC Swimming Club of the Year for 2021 Small Team Division. This marks the secon…
Law officers say a Hickory couple was kidnapped and assaulted in Hudson on Tuesday. Eight people have been charged in the attack.