5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $319,900

Beautiful historic home located in the heart of Fulton Heights! This home offers large living spaces, high ceilings, gorgeous wood floors, original trim, numerous fireplaces, and great lighting! 5BR-2.5BA with 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. The house is positioned on an open corner lot offering .40 of an acre with an attached 2 car garage, covered front porch, and great space outback. Call today with any questions and to schedule your private showing!