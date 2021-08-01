5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $335,000

Historic home in Salisbury can be yours! Enjoy old timey feel from the curb and throughout!! Large rooms with a fireplace in almost every room! High ceiling and stately hard wood floors! Beautiful original hard wood door trim with glass lite double doors leading from one room to another. Working interior transom windows above the double doors is not only practical back in the day, but so vintage and nostalgic for today. Five bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home is a must see!! Make it your own!! A true gem!!