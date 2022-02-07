5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $335,000

GORGEOUS FULLY RENOVATED HOME! NO HOA- Granite counters, open kitchen with an island, completely finished basement, new luxury tile bathrooms and more!. 5th room can be used as an office or bonus room. The entire basement has been turned into a beautiful living area, new HVAC system, laundry room, new furnace, new water heater system. Private fenced-in yard, walk-in closets, all new electrical system in basement. Gorgeous front porch!!! Access your yard from main level and basement. Small sunroom on main floor by the kitchen. Lots of light comes in through many windows!. Less than 2 miles from up-and-coming downtown Salisbury and right next to the Historical District! Lots of growth here! 11 min. walk to the new amphitheater. Enjoy restaurants, shops, and local businesses on Main St.