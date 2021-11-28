 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $498,000

5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $498,000

5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $498,000

This beautiful historic home circa 1900 welcomes you thru the covered front porch, with its stately columns and large windows. Hardwoods have been exposed and refinished, entire home has been freshly painted, crown moldings and recessed lighting added. Expansive primary suite located on main floor with walk in tile shower. Kitchen has been updated with Quartz countertops, downdraft cooktop and center island. This home truly offers all the modern amenities you can want with so much historic charm remaining. Centrally located on one of the biggest parcels in Downtown Salisbury; walking distance to shops, restaurants and the newly opened Bell Tower Park which boats a full city block of green space. With two kitchens and two laundry rooms make this property ideal for single family home or Bed and Breakfast! Property is located in the historical west square preservation overlay district.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim
Columnists

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim

  • Updated

Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics