This beautiful historic home circa 1900 welcomes you thru the covered front porch, with its stately columns and large windows. Hardwoods have been exposed and refinished, entire home has been freshly painted, crown moldings and recessed lighting added. Expansive primary suite located on main floor with walk in tile shower. Kitchen has been updated with Quartz countertops, downdraft cooktop and center island. This home truly offers all the modern amenities you can want with so much historic charm remaining. Centrally located on one of the biggest parcels in Downtown Salisbury; walking distance to shops, restaurants and the newly opened Bell Tower Park which boats a full city block of green space. With two kitchens and two laundry rooms make this property ideal for single family home or Bed and Breakfast! Property is located in the historical west square preservation overlay district.
5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $498,000
